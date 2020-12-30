US officials find second case of COVID variant in Colorado

Officials in Colorado believe they have found a second case of the coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom.

The new came today after the first case of the variant, which is believed to be more contagious, was confirmed in Elbert County yesterday.

Both the confirmed case and the suspected instance involve men who worked at the Good Samaritan Society assisted living facility in Simla, about 45 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, county health director Dwayne Smith told CNN.

No information was provided for the suspected case but public health officials revealed the confirmed case is a man in his 20s.

He has no history of travel and is in isolation, as public health officials work to identify other potential cases through contact tracing.

“We are currently using all the tools available to protect public health and mitigate the spread of this variant,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in a statement.