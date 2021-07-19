US Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID-19

US Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID-19Monday, July 19, 2021
|
An alternate US Olympic gymnast has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the games are slated to begin. She tested positive at the team’s training camp in the city of Inzai.
However, The US Olympic Committee (USOC) has not released her name due to respect for her privacy. But she is between 10 and 19 years old. According to the officials, she tested positive on Sunday (July 18), and that she and another alternate member of the team were quarantined.
The athlete is not displaying any symptoms.
“Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time,” the statement from USOC said.
Superstar gymnast Simone Biles, 24, is part of the US team competing at the Tokyo Games.
