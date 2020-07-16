US Olympic female sprinter gets 18-month ban

American sprinter Deajah Stevens has been banned for 18 months for missing anti-doping tests.

The 200m Olympic finalist’s ban is dated from February 17, 2020 and will end in August 2021, which means she will miss the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old reportedly missed tests in February, August and November last year, but could appeal the decision handed down by the Athletics Integrity Unity today.

The athlete, who finished seventh in the 200m at the London Olympics four years ago, has moved to provide explanations for two of the three breaches.

On one occasion the doping control officer could not reach Stevens at the given location because of restricted access, and calls to her phone went unanswered.

For the second violation, she said her phone battery died and three knocks to her door over 22 minutes also went unanswered.

In the third instance, Stevens said she was home at the specified time but could not be reached as she had changed her number after an unknown individual had threatened her fiance’s life.

Stevens’ doping ban comes on the heels of a provisional suspension for countryman and 100m World Champion Christian Coleman, who missed three drug tests during a 12-month period.