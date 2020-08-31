US pledges more support for Jamaica’s COVID-19 response

The United States Government announced that it would be bolstering support for Jamaica’s COVID-19 response by providing the country with an additional US$1 million.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (August 26) noting that the additional support would be provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to the USAID the funds will deliver social welfare support to vulnerable youth, families and communities as well as assistance to address issues such as child abuse and domestic violence.

US ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, said that the additional funds will add to the more than US$2 million dollars in aid that the United States had already provided to support the island’s COVID-19 response.

In April 2020, it was announced that the United States Government had committed J$95 million to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.