US pledges more support for Jamaica’s COVID-19 response

US pledges more support for Jamaica’s COVID-19 responseMonday, August 31, 2020
|
The United States Government announced that it would be bolstering support for Jamaica’s COVID-19 response by providing the country with an additional US$1 million.
The announcement was made on Wednesday (August 26) noting that the additional support would be provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
According to the USAID the funds will deliver social welfare support to vulnerable youth, families and communities as well as assistance to address issues such as child abuse and domestic violence.
US ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, said that the additional funds will add to the more than US$2 million dollars in aid that the United States had already provided to support the island’s COVID-19 response.
In April 2020, it was announced that the United States Government had committed J$95 million to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy