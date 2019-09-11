US Presidential candidate of Jamaican ancestry visits Jamaica

Wayne Messam, a candidate looking to become the next

president of the United States of America, recently visited the island to

attend a family reunion.

Messam who is campaigning on the Democratic ticket is also the mayor of Miramar, Florida, an area that has a huge Jamaican influence and population.

The American Dream my parents sought when they came from Jamaica with just a 5th grade education is fleeting. Together, we can put the American Dream back within reach for all — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) #ChangeCantWait pic.twitter.com/oHwrBsx5uHMarch 28, 2019

Mayor Messam who is of Jamaican parentage was in the island recently for a family event.

In an interview with BUZZ, Messam remarked that he was quite fond of Jamaica, having been heavily influenced by his parents, who are from Manchester while growing up.

He shared that he has been to Jamaica on a number of occasions in the past but has not been to Montego Bay in a while and is looking forward to enjoying his stay, visit relatives, eat some of the delicious food and enjoy the sun, sea and sand.

He was welcomed at the airport by members from the JTB team and Custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin.