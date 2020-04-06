US provides $95 million to Jamaica’s COVID-19 response

The United States Government has committed $95 million (US$700,000) to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica. “These funds will go directly toward Jamaica’s emergency response,”

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said Washington, via USAID, is coordinating with the Government of Jamaica, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

“To date, the Government of Jamaica has done a commendable job at addressing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. These funds will directly support emergency response activities that are vital for helping to flatten the curve here in Jamaica,” the release quotes US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia.

USAID explained that the emergency response resource will support:

• Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimising the risk of onwards transmission to others;

• Infection prevention and control in health care facilities;

• Laboratory strengthening to prepare systems for large-scale testing of COVID-19;

• Communications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus through country-specific media campaigns; and

• Surveillance and rapid response to enhance case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19.