US provides over J$140M to support Jamaica’s COVID-19 response

The United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through its Caribbean Regional Office in Jamaica, is providing over J$140 million (US$1 million) to strengthen the Caribbean’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the US Embassy, the funding will support priority areas such as laboratory diagnostics, particularly testing, surveillance, infection prevention and control and patient management.

The embassy said the support is part of a larger regional effort by the US totalling US$3 million. Other benefiting nations include Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Barbados. Funding support will also be provided to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Embassy said.

“These efforts strengthen our regional disaster response capabilities and promote resilience under the US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership. This assistance also underscores the United States commitment to advancing Jamaica’s public health capacity for the benefit of the Jamaican people under our US-Caribbean 2020 engagement strategy,” US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia said.

The Embassy said the CDC will work with the ministries of health and their regional partners, such as CARPHA and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to ensure timely disbursement of these funds and execution of the projects and activities.