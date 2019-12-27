US raise tobacco buying age to twenty-one

US raise tobacco buying age to twenty-oneFriday, December 27, 2019
|
It is now illegal for anyone under 21 years old to buy any tobacco related products in the United States.
A new law that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 is now in effect.
US President, Donald Trump signed the new minimum age into law as part of a sweeping spending bill last week.
And on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration noted on its website that “it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21.
It further stated that it will provide additional details as they become available.
Although raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 is a major achievement for the the White House, some states had already taken this initiative, these include: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.Washington, DC, and more than 500 cities and towns also have raised the age.
