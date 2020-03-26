US reaches 1,000 deaths from coronavirus crisis

The death toll in the United States topped 1,000 on Wednesday night as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

At the same time, doctors are warning that a loss of smell and taste are appearing as new symptoms of coronavirus.

America’s first death was reported on February 29 and the rate has spiked over the past two weeks as extreme public health measures go into effect to combat the virus. The US death count eclipsed 600 on Tuesday and 900 early Wednesday before reaching 1,050 early Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

States and cities have instituted shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases continues to rise rapidly as testing expands nationwide.

The worldwide death count surpassed 21,000 on Wednesday. Five other countries have death tolls higher than the US—Italy, Spain, Iran, China and France. Italy’s number more than doubles that of Spain.

The US had more than 69,000 confirmed coronavirus cases early, more than every country but China and Italy.

The Senate came to a deal Wednesday on a $2 trillion aid package that includes $150 billion for hospitals and medical centers to handle the surging case loads.