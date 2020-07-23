US records 4 million COVID-19 cases

The

United States reached four million confirmed cases of the coronavirus

(COVID-19) today, July 23.

The unfortunate distinction colours the dire state that the nation’s virus fight is in, as several states report increasing cases and growing hospitalisations.

It took the US almost 100 days to get to its first million cases between January 21 and April 28 but recorded its fourth million in just 15 days.

Even more alarming is that the US reported more than 1,000 deaths today, the third consecutive day that fatalities have crossed this mark.

To date, the country has recorded more than 143,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.

The Centers for Disease Control yesterday said that cases in the US could be significantly greater than the official count.