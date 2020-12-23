US secures another 100M doses of Pfizer vaccine

The United States will receive an additional

100 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine under a new agreement.

The almost US$2 billion agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech means the United States will receive 200 million doses total of the vaccine, having already had a previous arrangement.

Pfizer said all doses of the two-dose treatment should be delivered by July 31.

The US also has an option to secure another 400 million doses of the vaccine which was the first to receive authorisation for emergency use in the country. Moderna’s vaccine was also approved subsequently.

The coronavirus has infections millions of Americans and killed almost 320,000.