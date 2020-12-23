US secures another 100M doses of Pfizer vaccine

US secures another 100M doses of Pfizer vaccineWednesday, December 23, 2020
|
The United States will receive an additional
100 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine under a new agreement.
The almost US$2 billion agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech means the United States will receive 200 million doses total of the vaccine, having already had a previous arrangement.
Pfizer said all doses of the two-dose treatment should be delivered by July 31.
The US also has an option to secure another 400 million doses of the vaccine which was the first to receive authorisation for emergency use in the country. Moderna’s vaccine was also approved subsequently.
The coronavirus has infections millions of Americans and killed almost 320,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy