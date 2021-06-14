US Senate chaplain to preach at virtual SDA service

US Senate chaplain to preach at virtual SDA serviceMonday, June 14, 2021
Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) businessmen and women will climax a week of activities on Saturday, June 19, 2021 with a sermon from Dr Barry Black, the current chaplain of the United States Senate, speaking on the theme 'Break Out of Your Walls'.
Dr Black has served the US Senate as chaplain over the past 18 years.
Prior to Capitol Hill, he served in the US Navy for over 27 years, ending his distinguished career as the chief of navy chaplains. He is expected to bring that perspective to his presentation.
The week kicked off yesterday under the auspices of the Adventist Laypersons Services and Industries (ASi), the business and professional arm of SDA Church, with an opening service addressed by Chaplain of the United States Army Brigadier General Dr Andrew R Harewood.
Proceeds from the week's activities will help to finance a minimum of one scholarship for an at-risk youth in each of the five conferences in which ASi is active.
Today there will be an online business leaders forum at which several key Jamaican business leaders will discuss the opportunities that are available during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and how businesses should prepare, pivot, and remain viable beyond it, the church said in a press statement.
Other activities include an ASi Business Showcase tomorrow, an evening of musical praise on Friday, and the highlighting of ASi business success stories on Saturday afternoon.
