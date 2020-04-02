US sends warships to the Caribbean

The Donald Trump administration in the United States is sending warships to the Caribbean in an effort to stop the illegal drug trade.

The move announced by the president on Wednesday, comes a week after the US charged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other senior officials in the country with “narco-terrorism”.

It accused them of flooding the United States with cocaine and using drugs as a weapon to undermine the health of Americans.

In addition, a reward of US$15 million has been offered for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.