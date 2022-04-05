US smuggler arrested for snakes, horned lizards in pants

US smuggler arrested for snakes, horned lizards in pantsTuesday, April 05, 2022
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — A smuggler hid snakes and horned lizards around his groin as he tried to sneak them into the United States, Customs officials say.
The man had 52 bags of reptiles secreted about his body when he was asked to step out of his truck at the San Ysidro border crossing in California last month.
The bagged reptiles – later identified as 43 horned lizards and nine snakes – were hidden in his jacket, trouser pockets and groin area, officials said.
“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki of the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) in San Diego.
“The smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”
The man, who was not named, was arrested.
His live cargo, which officials said included endangered creatures, was placed in quarantine.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy