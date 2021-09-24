US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsionsFriday, September 24, 2021
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — Biden Administration special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is racked by civil strife and natural disasters, US officials said yesterday.
Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.
Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes”.
“I will not be associated with the United States's inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life,” he wrote. “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own.”
The State Department criticised Foote for resigning at a critical juncture and pushed back against suggestions that his policy prescriptions were overlooked.
“This is a challenging moment that requires leadership,” spokesman Ned Price said in a written statement. “It is unfortunate that, instead of participating in a solutions-oriented policy process, Special Envoy Foote has both resigned and mischaracterised the circumstances of his resignation.”
He added that the role of the president's advisers is to provide him with the best possible advice. “No ideas are ignored, but not all ideas are good ideas,” Price said.
Foote's sudden departure leaves a void in US policy toward Haiti — US Ambassador Michele Sison is expected to depart soon after being nominated to serve in another State Department post — and adds another critical voice to the Administration's response to Haitians camped on the Texas border.
Criticism has been fuelled by images that went viral this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against the migrants. Democrats and many pro-immigration groups say efforts to expel thousands of Haitians without giving them a chance to seek asylum violates American principles.
