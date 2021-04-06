US state passes law for biological fathers to pay half of out of pocket pregnancy cost

Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs.

The bill was proposed by Republican Rep. Brady Brammer. He said he hoped the new law will decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children.

“We want to help people and actually be pro-life in how we do it as opposed to anti-abortion,” Brammer said. “One of the ways to help with that was to help the burden of pregnancy be decreased.”

The bill would apply to a pregnant woman’s health insurance premiums and any pregnancy-related medical costs, Brammer said.

However, critics say the law is not enough to address maternal health care needs.

Utah is now the first state to mandate prenatal child support, according to the state’s Planned Parenthood Association.