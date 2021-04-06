US state passes law for biological fathers to pay half of out of pocket pregnancy cost

US state passes law for biological fathers to pay half of out of pocket pregnancy costTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs.
The bill was proposed by Republican Rep. Brady Brammer. He said he hoped the new law will decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children.
“We want to help people and actually be pro-life in how we do it as opposed to anti-abortion,” Brammer said. “One of the ways to help with that was to help the burden of pregnancy be decreased.”
The bill would apply to a pregnant woman’s health insurance premiums and any pregnancy-related medical costs, Brammer said.
However, critics say the law is not enough to address maternal health care needs.
Utah is now the first state to mandate prenatal child support, according to the state’s Planned Parenthood Association.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy