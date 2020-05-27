US surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The United States

today (May 27) marked an unenviable milestone in its coronavirus (COVID-19)

fight â€“ 100,000 deaths.

The country reached the mark, highlighting what has been a grim, uphill battle for them as states were largely left to determine their own response to the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.69 million Americans, by far the most of any other nation.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) today shared guidelines for office buildings as states and cities move to ease work from home orders in a structured way.

Included in the guidelines are improving office ventilation, spacing workers and reducing shared objects like communal coffee pots.

Additionally, it said pre-packaged, single-serving beverages may replace water coolers.

Employees will likely wear masks and daily health checks may be required to screen for illness.

COVID-19 cases increased 1.2 per cent today, compared to yesterday falling below the daily increase of 1.4 per cent over the past week.

Around the world, some 5.6 million people have been infected with the virus with 353,000 deaths recorded.