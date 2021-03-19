US to hit 100 million COVID vaccines goal today

US to hit 100 million COVID vaccines goal todayFriday, March 19, 2021
|
The United States will hit its 100 million coronavirus vaccines goal today (March 19), weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s target.
Biden said yesterday, “I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal.”
The nation announced the goal of 100 million vaccine shots on December 8, before any were even given the green light in the US. By the time Biden was inaugurated on January 20, about 20 million doses had already been administered.
The US achieved its goal with the approval of three vaccines, the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose shots which were approved last December, and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine which recently received the go-ahead.
The country gives about 2.2 million doses per day, and will now look towards providing assistance to its neighbours.
Biden said the US will “loan” 4.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved by the World Health Organization but not the US as yet, to Canada and Mexico. The US stockpiled millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for when the approval is granted.
