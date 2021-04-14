US to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, ending two-decade war

The United States of America is ending its longest war by withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan.

“It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home,” US President Joe Biden said in announcing the decision.

The troops were deployed in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, by former US president George W. Bush.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden said.

“I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats,” he added. “I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

The withdrawal will begin on May 1, a date that is in line with an agreement President Donald Trump’s administration made with the Taliban.

Biden said the complete withdrawal will be done by September 11, and there will be no extensions to this date.

However, he pointed out American diplomatic and humanitarian efforts will continue in Afghanistan and would support peace efforts between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani he “respects the US decision.”

“Afghanistan’s proud security and defense forces are fully capable of defending its people and country, which they have been doing all along, and for which the Afghan nation will forever remain grateful,” Ghani said on Twitter.