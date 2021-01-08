US tops 4,000 deaths in pandemic’s deadliest day

US tops 4,000 deaths in pandemic’s deadliest dayFriday, January 08, 2021
|
The United States recorded more than
4,000 deaths related to the coronavirus yesterday, breaking its daily record
set just 24 hours prior.
The nation had 4,085 deaths on Thursday, according to the John Hopkins University, which also revealed the nation had more than a quarter of a million new virus cases.
Coronavirus fatalities have now surpassed 365,000, as numbers continue to increase following recent holiday travel and family gatherings, and more time spent indoor during the winter period.
Experts worry that the number of cases, and resulting fatalities, could increase in the coming weeks with the variant of the virus, which spreads more easily, now detected in eight states.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy