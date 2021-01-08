US tops 4,000 deaths in pandemic’s deadliest day

The United States recorded more than

4,000 deaths related to the coronavirus yesterday, breaking its daily record

set just 24 hours prior.

The nation had 4,085 deaths on Thursday, according to the John Hopkins University, which also revealed the nation had more than a quarter of a million new virus cases.

Coronavirus fatalities have now surpassed 365,000, as numbers continue to increase following recent holiday travel and family gatherings, and more time spent indoor during the winter period.

Experts worry that the number of cases, and resulting fatalities, could increase in the coming weeks with the variant of the virus, which spreads more easily, now detected in eight states.