US tops 400K coronavirus deaths

The

United States has officially surpassed 400,000 coronavirus deaths since the

start of the pandemic.

The nation passed the terrible milestone today even as it battles an increase in the number of daily cases and hospitalisations surge following the Christmas holidays.

The US has averaged 3,237 coronavirus deaths per day over the past week, with 123,800 patients reporting to hospitals yesterday.

With two vaccines given emergency authorisation, there are hopes that the virus cases will soon be reined in. However, delivery of the treatment has been slower than expected, with around 10.5 million people getting the first of the two-dose vaccines from 31 million doses that have been delivered. About 1.6 million of those whoâ€™ve received the initial jab have also gotten the second dose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.