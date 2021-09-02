US visa applications to hinge on COVID-19 vaccination

US visa applications to hinge on COVID-19 vaccinationThursday, September 02, 2021
|
A release from the US Embassy in Kingston has declared that all new applicants for immigrant visas into that country will have to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The statement was also posted to the agency’s Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, in a message aimed at Jamaicans likely to make such an application.
“Effective October 1, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will require all age-appropriate applicants for US immigrant visas (IV) worldwide to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for IV consideration” the statement read.
However, the release also indicated the provision where the applicants would not be required to be fully vaccinated. “This requirement does not apply to non-immigrant visa (NIV) classes such as tourist or student visas” the statement continued.
The mentioned category in the statement is about family-based immigration which allows for a foreign citizen to seek to live permanently in the United States. In doing so, the foreign national must be sponsored by an immediate relative who is at least 21 years old and is either a US citizen or a green cardholder.
