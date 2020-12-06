US woman gets passport confiscated for quarantine breach in Cayman

A

woman from Georgia in the United States was ordered to do 40 hours of community

service for breaching a mandatory 14- day quarantine for all tourists arriving

in the Cayman Islands.

Skylar Mack also had her passport confiscated.

Reports are that Mack arrived in the Cayman Islands in mid-November and though testing negative for COVID-19 on arrival,Â disregarded local laws which mandate all visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

Mack was arrested at a championship jet racing event held on November 29 at the South Sound Beach.

Reports are that Cayman police showed up at the event, outfitted in hazmat suits, but had to wait for Mack to come in from sea before they could make the arrest.

It is understood that Mack attended the event to support her Caymanain boyfriend.

Mack has since been moved to a state quarantine facility, which attracts a cost of CI$2,600 for the remainder of her quarantine period.

Once released, she will then perform her community service.

Mack is a student at the Mercer University and is the daughter of professional watercraft rider, Dennis Mack.