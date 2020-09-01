US won’t support global effort to find COVID vaccine

US won’t support global effort to find COVID vaccineTuesday, September 01, 2020
|
The United
States said it will not be part of the global effort to create and distribute a
coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
The Trump Administration today indicated that it will not be constrained by global bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), in its efforts to beat the pandemic that has infected six million American and killed 184 thousand.
Many countries have combined efforts and resources to fight the virus which would allow them to quickly access vaccines once approved.
White House spokesman John Deere said, “The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China.
“This president will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own Food and Drug Administration’s gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested and saves lives.”
The United States formally notified the WHO of its intent to withdraw from the international health body in early July, following Trump’s accusations that it failed to respond adequately to the pandemic and that it gave in to Chinese influence.
