USA stop Canada 3-0 to win Olympic qualifying tournament

The United States of America (USA) defeated Canada 3-0 at Dignity Health Tennis Centre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, to win the CONCACAF Womenâ€™s Olympic Games qualifying tournament.

Both USA and Canada, however, progressed to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, between July 24 and August 9.

Lynn Williams started the scoring in the 60th minute with Lindsey Horan doubling the tally in the 71st before Megan Rapinoe added a third in the 87th.

It is the fourth consecutive victory for the USA over Canada in the final as they also won in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The USA controlled the action during the match, and although dominating the first half, failed to convert until Williams fired a right-footer from the left at the top of the 18-yard box into the far post.

Horan confidently executed the second goal, as a cross from the left was headed down to her in front of goal in the 18-yard box. She easily dismissed an attacker, before calmly tucking the ball into the goal at the foot of the upright.

Rapinoe ran on to a lovely through ball to score the third goal.

Jamaica, Haiti and St Kitts and Nevis, the three Caribbean countries that took part in this phase of the tournament, were knocked out at the preliminary stage.