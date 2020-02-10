USA stop Canada 3-0 to win Olympic qualifying tournament

USA stop Canada 3-0 to win Olympic qualifying tournamentMonday, February 10, 2020
|
The United States of America (USA) defeated Canada 3-0 at Dignity Health Tennis Centre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, to win the CONCACAF Womenâ€™s Olympic Games qualifying tournament.
Both USA and Canada, however, progressed to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, between July 24 and August 9.
Lynn Williams started the scoring in the 60th minute with Lindsey Horan doubling the tally in the 71st before Megan Rapinoe added a third in the 87th.
It is the fourth consecutive victory for the USA over Canada in the final as they also won in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
The USA controlled the action during the match, and although dominating the first half, failed to convert until Williams fired a right-footer from the left at the top of the 18-yard box into the far post.
Horan confidently executed the second goal, as a cross from the left was headed down to her in front of goal in the 18-yard box. She easily dismissed an attacker, before calmly tucking the ball into the goal at the foot of the upright.
Rapinoe ran on to a lovely through ball to score the third goal.
Jamaica, Haiti and St Kitts and Nevis, the three Caribbean countries that took part in this phase of the tournament, were knocked out at the preliminary stage.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy