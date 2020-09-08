Usain Bolt got permit to host birthday party

After sprint legend, Usain Bolt tested

Speaking to the media , assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony McLaughlin said a police probe has revealed that a permit was granted for the staging of Usain Bolt’s birthday party which was held on August 21 at Football Factory on Shortwood Road in St. Andrew.

However, he said he is awaiting a response from the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to determine whether international footballers Leon Bailey and Raheim Sterling were in breach of the 14-day mandatory quarantine order.

