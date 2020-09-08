Usain Bolt got permit to host birthday party

Usain Bolt got permit to host birthday partyTuesday, September 08, 2020
|
After sprint legend, Usain Bolt tested
Related story: Concern for baby Olympia as dad tests positive for coronavirus
Speaking to the media , assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony McLaughlin said a police probe has revealed that a permit was granted for the staging of Usain Bolt’s birthday party which was held on August 21 at Football Factory on Shortwood Road in St. Andrew.
However, he said he is awaiting a response from the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to determine whether international footballers Leon Bailey and Raheim Sterling were in breach of the 14-day mandatory quarantine order.
Related story: Raheem Sterling tests negative for coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy