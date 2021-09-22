Usain Bolt named captain of Jamaica’s Vitality Running World Cup team

Jamaican track legend, Usain Bolt has been named captain for Team Jamaica for the ongoing Vitality Running World Cup.

The event, which is currently in the qualifying stages, is described as the first global virtual running event where persons run for their country and compete against the rest of the world over three kilometers.

Bolt had been the face of Jamaica’s effort for the inaugural event that was held in March of 2020 and as was the case for the first event, he is urging persons to sign up.

“It’s official, I’m the Captain of Team Jamaica in the Running World Cup once again! Come join me in my exclusive Usain Bolt Running Team. Big shout out to some of my fellow Captains around the world, let’s go,” the world record holder remarked on his social media platforms.

The event is free to enter and allows people to complete three kilometers with the results recorded to their various devices which are then added to their countries overall total score.

A number of other big names have also come onboard as captains which include fellow track stars Wade van Niekerk who will captain South Africa and Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, who will captain the UK.