Usain Bolt says he didn’t get a ‘fair chance’ at football

Usain Bolt says he didn’t get a ‘fair chance’ at footballFriday, August 07, 2020
|
Who knows, maybe sprint legend, Usain Bolt would have been making his name as a footballer too if he was given a fair chance. That’s according to the eight-time Olympian himself. Speaking with
“I think I didn’t get a fair chance,” he said. “I didn’t do it how I wanted to do it, but it’s something I think I would’ve been good at.”
“But it’s just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on,” he added.
The opportunity to have made his mark as a footballer is something that still crosses his mind.
“I do think about it sometimes that it didn’t work out the way that I wanted it to, because football is something that I love.”
Bolt scored twice in a friendly for Australian football club Central Coast Mariners, however, it failed to earn a contract with the A-League side and he was also unable to secure a professional deal with Malta side Valletta.
Looking back at the trials, 33-year-old Bolt, 33, said he was disappointed with how it ended but he had moved past it.
“The fact that it didn’t work out I do think about it, but as I said, it’s one of those things you’ve got to move past,” he said.
“I’ve had calls of people asking me if I really want to [go back to football], but after the time period has passed, I’m like you know what, I’m getting old, let’s just retire and I now have my daughter so she keeps me busy.”
