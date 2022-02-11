Use mediation to solve disputes — GG

The Government will continue to promote the use of mediation, instead of litigation, to resolve disputes, avoid community conflicts, and reduce the burden on the court system.

This was stated by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen as he delivered the Throne Speech in Parliament on Thursday.

He also informed that the Ministry of Justice will continue to expand justice infrastructure, including its drive to improve access and the use of technology.

“The Restorative Justice Programme was able to divert 80 per cent of cases referred to it by the courts, and approximately 12,378 persons benefited from sensitisation sessions about the programme,” the governor general said.

“The Victim Support Division was able to provide face-to-face and virtual counselling sessions, court support and other services to 4,358 victims of crime to help them heal from emotional trauma,” he added.

Additionally, the Child Diversion Programme provided access by various health professionals to more than 315 children.

From a legislative standpoint, the Judicature (Parish Courts) (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Judicature (Appellate Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Act, 2021 were passed, thereby granting right of appeal to the prosecution in criminal proceedings in the parish court and Supreme Court.

The Manchester Family Court was also completed and handed over to the Judiciary in December 2021 and had its first sitting in January 2022.

“The St Ann Family Court, which is practically completed, is being outfitted to be fully equipped with the relevant technology to facilitate remote hearings and is due to be handed over to the Judiciary before the end of this fiscal year,” the governor general said.

