USF donates $20 million improve ICT in courts

THE Universal Service Fund (USF) on Thursday handed over a cheque valued at $20 million to the Court Administration Division (CAD) for the procurement of equipment to improve the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure of the island's courts.

The cheque was handed over at a contract signing ceremony held at Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

Director of Court Administration at CAD Tricia Cameron-Anglin and CEO at USF Daniel Dawes signed the contract on behalf of both entities.

In thanking the USF for its donation, Cameron-Anglin said, “the donation will provide much-needed ICT equipment to boost the technological capacity of the courts to respond to the needs of the digital era. The courts have been conducting hearings remotely and we hope to expand the use of this technology by installing the requisite equipment in more courtrooms.”

Meanwhile, Dawes said the project forms part of the USF's overall investment in the country's ICT infrastructure, which will this year total approximately $1.9 billion.

“Projects include the expansion of the national broadband network at a cost of $440 million, supporting the Government's 100-day broadband programme in the amount of $500 million and establishing Wi-Fi hot spots in residential communities to the tune of $320 million,” Dawes said.

He added that support of the Court Administration Division's ICT improvement is just one more step in the country's thrust towards becoming a knowledge-based society.

The funds will be disbursed between July and October 2021.