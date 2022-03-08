UTech receives donation of nursing mannequin

THE Caribbean School of Nursing (CSON), College of Health Sciences, University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) received a nursing mannequin from alumni of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Teaching Department, an early predecessor to the nursing programme currently offered by the university, at a special handing-over ceremony held at the CSON Nursing Lab, UTech on March 1.

The mannequin was presented by Merel Hanson, a member of the KPH Teaching Department alumni.

Dr Adella Campbell, dean, College of Health Sciences (COHS), in expressing gratitude to the KPH Teaching Department alumni, indicated that the presentation follows from previous donations of teaching aids, including venipuncture arms, medical supplies and digital tablets for students in need, by the alumni group.

She noted that the latest donation of the nursing mannequin, which is valued at more than US$10,000, is particularly appreciated given the scarcity of resources such as these to assist with the skills development of nursing and midwifery students. She also thanked the Caribbean Nurses Association of Treasure Coast, Florida, which contributed to the donation of the nursing mannequin.

Professor Colin Gyles, acting president, UTech Jamaica, who was on hand to accept the donation, praised the KPH Teaching Department alumni group, represented for their “selfless contribution to the development and continuation of nursing in Jamaica”, adding that the foundations of nursing have been well laid by Hanson and her fellow nursing alumni, whom he commended for continuing to serve in important capacities in the profession, and helping to facilitate training for current and future students.

Professor Gyles further expressed that the donation “augurs well for the future of the university's nursing programme, and Jamaica as a whole,” noting that the alumni group, though based in the Diaspora, continues to make contributions to the development and growth of their home country.

He also applauded Dr Campbell, acting head, CSON; Keron Jones-Fraser and other members of the team for forging relationships and pursuing avenues to facilitate this and similar donations.

Hanson, KPH Teaching Department alumna and a former president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica, in her remarks, noted that the donation was being made “in the name and with the spirit of Gertrude Hildegarde Swaby,” the late registered nurse, midwife and nursing tutor, who was a “Jamaican with a passion for nursing education”. Hanson said “Gertrude Swaby had a deep desire to see nursing students receive the highest possible training to be recognised not only in Jamaica, but in other countries all over the world”.

In addition to teaching at the KPH Teaching Department until her retirement in 1968, Swaby taught at the Bellevue School of Nursing, the Excelsior School of Nursing and the University College Hospital of Nursing, where she made tireless contribution to the development of nursing and midwifery training in Jamaica.

Hanson noted that the alumni group chose to gift the nursing mannequin, a modern teaching aid, as a fitting tribute to the life and work of Swaby, which they hope will enhance the teaching process and “represent the standards that Swaby worked hard to instill in her students”.