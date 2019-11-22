UTech students bash prime minister on Twitter over UWI donation

UTech students bash prime minister on Twitter over UWI donationFriday, November 22, 2019
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness came in for a bashing from Twitter users connected to the University of Technology (UTech) after making donations to students attending the University of the West Indies (UWI).
The Jamaica Labour Party Education Fund was on Thursday (Nov 21) used to make a 1.5 million donation to needy students at UWI while the Prime Minister further chipped in with a million out of his Positive Jamaica Foundation.
According to Prime Minister Holness, the aim of the donation is to assist students experiencing financial difficulties, particularly those at risk of being deregistered and barred from sitting their exams.
However while this show of benevolence is greatly appreciated by those students, the students up the road at UTech feel they are being left out of the equation.
“Hate to say this but UWI isn’t the only university and their students aren’t the only ones facing financial problems. They [UWI] are the only ones who seem to be getting assistance every step of the way tho,” one Twitter user posted.
In February this year, UTech students staged a protest over what they say was the Cinderella treatment being meted out to the institution compared to UWI. While UWI received subventions of over 8 billion from the Government, UTech got little under 2 billion.
