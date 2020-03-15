UWI heads commend region on COVID-19 preparedness

UWI heads commend region on COVID-19 preparednessSunday, March 15, 2020
Chairman of the UWI COVID-19 Task Force, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Clive Landis, says preparedness and coordination across the region for coronavirus has been commendable.
Speaking at a Vice-Chancellor’s Forum hosted by the University of the West Indies (UWI), at the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, he said: “Preparedness and coordination across the Caribbean for this outbreak has been commendable, especially the readiness of the laboratory network. We have the opportunity to mount an effective containment, isolation and treatment strategy by leveraging laboratory testing for earlier identification.”
The forum was the second on the disease hosted by the UWI and included two panel discussions on Preparedness and Economic Impact, featuring UWI academics and experts from regional agencies and government ministries.
Meanwhile, director of the UWI Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), Dr Don Marshall, noted that “we’re going to see some particular changes and reactions in our labour markets in ways that we cannot anticipate… but what we as a research team and workers in different parts of the region would do is to continue to keep pace with best practices and advise on the best procedures possible.”
Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Ronald Jackson commended the university on the forum.
“Yes, we are experts in the field, but we do believe that the university community should bring their brain trust to help government in dealing with these issues,” he said.
