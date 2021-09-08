UWI Institute for Gender and Development Studies gets new director

THE University of the West Indies (UWI) yesterday announced the appointment of Professor Paula Morgan as the new director of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS).

Professor Morgan's appointment took effect on August 1, 2021. She succeeds Professor Opal Palmer Adisa, who had held the post since 2017.

Morgan is a long-serving member of The UWI in several capacities, including teaching, curriculum development, programme coordination, public service, research, and university administration. She first joined the university in 1981 as a part-time teaching assistant. In 1990 she became an assistant lecturer in the Department of Liberal Arts at the St Augustine Campus, and also served as a curriculum development specialist at the Distance Education Centre between 1997 and 1998. In addition, she was deputy dean for distance and outreach between 1999 and 2000.

During the period 1999 to 2007, she was a coordinator and lecturer in the Literatures in English Department and a coordinator of the Cultural Studies Graduate Programme between 2007 and 2011.

Prior to her appointment as director of IGDS, she served as the head of department for Literary, Cultural and Communication Studies.

Professor Morgan has published extensively, including single and jointly authored books. She has also edited books and journal collections, journal articles, book chapters, and instructional texts. Her publications span three decades and covers the areas of pedagogical approaches to Caribbean literature and culture, societal trauma, gender-based violence, and representations of disability in Caribbean discourse.

In addition to her publications, she has several professional and community affiliations and has served the public in numerous capacities. These include chair of the Trinidad and Tobago Selection of Scholarships Committee, secretary of the Network for Outreach and Disabilities Sensitisation and Education (NODES), and member of the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action. Professor Morgan is also the recipient of several awards for teaching, publication, and graduate mentorship.