UWI issues coronavirus travel advisory

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is seeking to intensify its commitment to the regional and global strategy in respect of COVID-19, and reaffirms its dedication to keeping safe its students, staff and guests.

The UWI has restricted the travel option to the most essential matters, as part of the regional public health and institutional responsibility programme. Campus Principals have been asked to initiate appropriately and monitor accordingly.

This is in addition to the University’s cost-containment policy currently in operation, that targets travel as a significant item by limiting access to mission-critical activity.