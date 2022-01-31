UWI master's student wins Human Resource Association Alumni prize

HAVING a rather difficult time adjusting to school life, while working full-time as a senior human resource executive at Digicel Jamaica, 26-year-old Mitchelle Cole was surprised when she learnt in early January that she was the recipient of the Human Resource Association Alumni prize at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona, for the 2020/2021 academic year.

In her second year at The UWI, pursuing a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Development, Cole told the Jamaica Observer that the prize was something she did not expect.

“I feel good because I was actually in class one day and she (a lecturer) said that she had something to share about me and she started to say that Mitchelle is the recipient of the Human Resource Association Alumni prize. She said that the price is for the top-performing student of the cohort and that student is myself. I really did not expect that I would have received the highest average in the cohort,” she said, adding that there are about 35 students in her class.

With less than five students achieving a straight A profile in their first year, Cole said when she shared the news with her parents they were extremely happy.

“... I'm from St Elizabeth and my mother always tell me, 'listen, if you want good you nose affi run'... Everybody was telling me congratulations,” Cole stated, noting that the award ceremony will be held in February.

Believing wholeheartedly in her mother's words of wisdom, she told the Observer that a particular exam was so difficult she started crying. However, she was able to pick herself back up and complete the exam in time, resulting in her getting an A for the course.

Cole said she had made a commitment to herself after deciding to further her education that when she is in class she will devote 100 per cent of her time to her schoolwork.

“I always ensure that I stay on top of things as it relates to my studying. It's not easy; imagine working eight-to-five, classes [are] six-to-nine, with all the assignments. Digicel is a fast-paced environment. There are days when I have to work six days per week because I specialise in recruitment and selection. There are times when I am up until 2:00 am, and there are mornings when I have to wake up at 4:00 am. But, I said, I'm going to make a commitment. There are certain things I'm not going to do because sometimes I know I wouldn't have the time to rewatch recordings, so, the time I have in class, I'm going to give that my undivided attention,” Cole said.

Expressing her gratitude to her parents for investing in her education, even though there were times when the family was struggling financially, Cole stated, “From I was young my parents did their all for me to go to school, for me to go to extra lessons. My parents are farmers and my mother would bake on Sundays and you would see me in the community selling my gizzada, drops and my grater cake. So, you know where I'm coming from, a little girl walking in the street selling her baked products, I knew that I was destined for greatness and I had it in me. Because they say people who struggle are thirsty for success, and that is really true. I knew what I wanted.”

Adding that after she started attending Bishop Gibson High School in Manchester, she continued to sell cakes and other goods baked by her mother, Cole said, “If you are seeking higher education ... expect challenges. Success is not easy, ensure that you are determined though, because there will be struggles. You have to be consistent; we are humans.”

She added that “when you are striving to become successful it is good when you have great support to push you as sometimes. You have to have a strong back, you have to be able to take constructive criticisms, and you have to be able to know that not everything that someone says you should take at heart but know when to block out negativity,” said Cole.