UWI relaxes admission requirements

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will be relaxing its entry requirements for new students in the upcoming academic year.

The university said this is to facilitate students who were displaced because of the coronavirus.

For the upcoming 2020/21 upcoming year, students with at least two CAPE subjects whether Unit 1 or 2 at grades 1 to 4, current registration for either Unit 1 or Unit 2, and the requisite CSEC subjects, will receive entry.

These relaxed UWI entry requirements were communicated to principals, their deputies, campus registrars and deans on Tuesday.