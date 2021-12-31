UWI student who went missing now resting in hospital

CLIFTON, Hanover — Verona Evans was yesterday still breathing sighs of relief that her daughter, 27-year-old University of the West Indies student Chavene Evans was found alive despite being hospitalised.

“She is not back to normal, but mi glad wi find her,” the relieved mother told the Jamaica Observer during a brief telephone conversation.

Evans shared that when she visited her daughter at Cornwall Regional Hospital yesterday she was asleep.

“I did not get to see her because she was sleeping. I just ran in and ran out back,” the mother said.

Meanwhile, the police have revealed the 27-year-old was not raped.

“She is still resting in hospital. There is nothing alarming that was discerned by the doctor, like she was raped or anything. No such thing. But they are keeping her for further observation,” a senior police officer told the Observer.

Evans, who went missing in the community of Orchard in Hanover on Christmas Day, was found Wednesday about 3:22 pm on Orchard Beach in Hopewell. The beach is located adjacent to the Northern Coastal Highway. The community from which she went missing is located on the other side of the road.

She was reportedly visiting her child's father in Orchard when she ran from the house. Her child's grandfather, Neville “Bibby” Humphry, told the Observer that she was depressed.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput told the Observer that the police were not able to say if the young woman was lost, neither could they speak to the circumstances that led her to the beach.

“She is not in a state as yet where she can explain what had happened to her and what went wrong. We just want to know that she recuperates, gets back her energy and she is alive and well,” Beeput stated shortly after Evans was found.

Meanwhile, when the Observer visited the community of Clifton, a still visibly relieved Trishauna Jackson, who was involved in Wednesday's search, recounted the moment she was found.

“I don't know if it is my voice she heard but I was so happy when I saw her heading to me along the beach,” Jackson told the Observer. “I just hugged her and started to cry.”