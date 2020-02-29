UWI’s relaunched task force taking the fight to coronavirus

UWI’s relaunched task force taking the fight to coronavirusSaturday, February 29, 2020
|
The University of the West Indies (The UWI)
is again launching a task force to assist with the mobilisation of the region’s
public health providers to deal with any incoming virus.
“Four years ago, the Zika virus triggered the response; today it is COVID-19,” the UWI said on Friday (Feb. 28).
The task force will be chaired by the UWI’s Professor Clive Landis, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Undergraduate Studies and former Director of the George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, who has considerable experience in the field of Caribbean public health.
The university noted that it is currently delivering a software engineering degree programme at its joint Institute in Suzhou, China, and has a large registered cohort of Caribbean students there.
The institution further indicated that it is engaged directly with public health officials in Suzhou, Caribbean diplomatic corps in Beijing, and the leadership of its partner university, the Global Institute for Software Engineering (GIST).
Vice-Chancellor of UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles stated that “against the background of dealing with its internal affairs in China, The UWI has been working in close collaboration with regional health ministries and the relevant CARICOM agencies.”
The purpose, he added, is to “provide the necessary scientific data on the virus and to work with government colleagues in creating an effective communications strategy for the region”.
He stressed that the task force will have a critical role to play in solutions building in the immediate future”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy