Vaccinated tourists won’t have to quarantine in Cayman

Vaccinated tourists won’t have to quarantine in CaymanThursday, December 17, 2020
Premier of the Cayman Islands, Alden McLaughlin, in announcing the country’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, said that tourists who receive the jab will not have to quarantine upon arrival in the British Overseas Territory.
According to McLaughlin, while inoculation will not be mandatory, getting the COVID-19 vaccine would eliminate certain barriers.
Even though the vaccine eliminates the need for quarantine, tourists would still be required to test for the virus upon arrival in the island.
“All travellers entering the Islands with evidence of having received an approved vaccine course against SARS-CoV-2, which should have been completed before arrival (as according to Public Health recommendations) and a negative PCR test upon arrival will be exempted from quarantine as per Section 5 of Control of COVID-19,” said McLaughlin.
According to McLaughlin, regular PCR screening is still necessary.
McLaughlin also shared that Cayman was to receive its first batch of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine come 2021, with hopes of vaccinating at least 65 per cent of the population.
“To support the OT’s in the fight against this virus, the UK Government is arranging to deliver supplies of vaccinations and it is anticipated the deliveries will start in early January. Mr Speaker, we are hopeful that Cayman will see its first batch arrive in the first week of next year,” said McLaughlin.
“We anticipate receiving a sufficient number of vaccines in the first batch to immunise several thousand people. Additionally, the Government has contracted the coronavirus Covax facility organised by the international vaccines agency, Gavi, to provide further vaccines through this mechanism, which also supports countries less able to fund vaccination programmes themselves,” added McLaughlin.
