Vaccination blitz activities continue

THE island is set to have another series of vaccination blitz activities this weekend, as part of efforts to get 65 per cent of the population inoculated against COVID-19 by March 2022.

In a news release last night the Ministry of Health and Wellness said up to 4:00 pm yesterday, 505,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. Of that number, some 363,941 were first doses and 139,463 were second doses. The remainder were single doses.

Since COVID-19 vaccinations began in March this year the island has received 1,139,140 doses of vaccines, including from the African Medical Supply Platform, the COVAX facility, as well as from the governments of Canada, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The vaccines are branded AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said it continues to advise the public to get vaccinated. To do so, Jamaicans are encouraged to make their vaccination appointments online at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

“Once members of the public have their appointments confirmed they should visit their vaccination site with their government-issued identification or a letter from the justice of the peace. Those due a second dose will also need to take their vaccination card,” the release said.

The ministry also urged the public to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, notably, mask wearing; maintaining physical distance from others; and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.

On Thursday, Jamaica recorded 605 new COVID-19 infections and confirmed 12 deaths. The new cases moved the total number of infections to 64,899 since the first case was recorded last year, while the death toll climbed to 1,465.