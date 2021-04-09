Vaccination registration opens for people 60 years and older

THE Ministry of Health & Wellness yesterday began scheduling vaccination appointments for people age 60 years and older, including staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Jamaica Customs, tourism workers, teachers and other employees of educational institutions.

They should register using the online portal on the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683). Members of the other priority groups will be registered through their respective organisations.

According to Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, “We have expanded the priority groups to include our older population 60 years and older, as we were set to receive 75,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday afternoon. Additionally, as we prepare for increased activity in the tourism sector and to get our teachers and children back to face-to-face learning, we have also added members of these groups to our priority in keeping with the vaccine implementation programme.”

Once an appointment is confirmed, the ministry said, individuals are to arrive at the vaccination location 15 minutes before their appointment. They are to bring a Government-issued ID, or a letter from a justice of the peace (JP) to verify their age. Members of the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA, and Jamaica Customs, tourism workers and teachers and other employees of educational institutions are being asked to bring a work ID, as well as proof of appointment. Additionally, people 60 years and older are permitted to have one caregiver with them.

In the meantime, the ministry has reminded people who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine that they must receive the second dose to be fully protected.

“With this in mind, they must continue to observe all the infection prevention and control measures. These include mask-wearing, maintaining social distance of six feet or more, exercise frequent hand washing with soap and water or use hand sanitiser. The provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Orders must also be adhered to,” said the health ministry.

At the same time, the ministry said it will also continue the vaccination of health-care workers, as well as members of the Jamaica Defence Force and Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“The ministry wishes to take the opportunity to thank the members of the health care team who continue to work tirelessly to make the vaccination sites a success,” said the ministry.