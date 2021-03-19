“Vaccine apartheid” has nothing do with race — T&T Prime Minister

“Vaccine apartheid” has nothing do with race — T&T Prime MinisterFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley has refused to retract his recent statement in which he compared the unequal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to apartheid.
Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar accused the government of promoting racial division with the statement.
According to Rowley, he did not coin the term ‘vaccine apartheid’ as he explained that the expression has to do with small countries being left out of the vaccine market and nothing to do with race.
“I was simply quoting a phrase that came out of England where reporters in England were talking about vaccines only being available to the rich, white countries of the North of the world and not being available to the small countries elsewhere in the world and they called it ‘vaccine apartheid’ because only certain people were getting it by certain attributes,” Rowley said.
“This is not a Trinidad problem, it’s not even a CARICOM problem because 130 countries in the world today have not got a dose. Ten countries have got 75 per cent of what has been produced so far,” he added.
Rowley has received flak from the Opposition over the slow pace of vaccine supplies.
The Opposition has also taken issue with what it has phrased as the Government’s hesitancy to ask for assistance in sourcing vaccines from India.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy