Vaccine expiry date dispute

OPPOSITION spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy yesterday argued that, if the Government had started its COVID-19 vaccination programme in deep rural communities much sooner, a substantial portion of the remaining 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine could have been used by their September 30 expiration date.

Dr Guy was responding to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton's revelation of the dilemma facing the country on Monday at the virtual signing ceremony for 11 private facilities to start administering vaccines under the national inoculation programme.

Dr Guy said that there should be more mobilisation of units to carry out vaccination in the deep rural areas, where there is a lack of access to transportation and poor turnout of residents from those areas to the nearest towns where vaccination sites are located.

“The ministry started very late in terms of having the programmes going into the rural communities. As the Opposition, we had asked the Government to go into the communities in the deep rural areas much earlier than they had actually started,” Dr Guy told the Jamaica Observer.

“The concern that we could have regarding that is the low take-up of the vaccine; hence, causing some amount to be discarded after September 30. It will be a test to see whether, between today and tomorrow, what [the] numbers in the various vaccination drive will be across the country — how many of those will be taken up and how many will be left,” he said.

According to Dr Guy, it would be unfortunate if the remainder are discarded because there is a crisis worldwide with vaccine shortage.

“As much as we only got the vaccine with a two-month expiry date, the reality is that we could have, and should have utilised as much as possible so that we do not contribute to any waste,” he said.

Responding to Dr Guy, the health minister yesterday said the rural community vaccination programme started a long time ago.

“We have been working at the parish level in the rural communities long before these [doses of AstraZeneca] vaccine arrived,” Dr Tufton said, noting that the intention is to discard the remainder of vaccines once they have expired.

On Monday, Dr Tufton said the ministry intends to expand the number of buses for the mobile vaccination programme in collaboration with some of the 11 private entities which inked a deal with the Government for vaccine administration.

Some of the facilities are located in Kingston, St Catherine, and St James.

Yesterday, British High Commission spokesman Syranno Baines, when contacted, said, “We are naturally disappointed that some of our donated vaccines will likely go to waste as they will shortly pass their use-by date; however, it is inevitable that there will be some wastage in any programme of this scale and this has been the case elsewhere, regionally and globally. The UK Government further commits to continue helping Jamaica recover sustainably and, in so doing, encourages take-up of all approved vaccines on offer here.”

Dr Guy said the UK Government was quite aware of the shelf life of the vaccines but is suggesting that if London will be gifting more vaccines to Jamaica, there should be sufficient time to use them before the expiry date.

“You can't have a vaccine valid for six months and then you are going to gift it after four months and it only has two months shelf life left,” he said.

Jamaica had received 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Government of the United Kingdom on July 30.