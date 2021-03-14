PHOTO: VACCINE FEVER AT ST JOSEPH'S

A crowd of people gather outside St Joseph's Hospital yesterday waiting patiently to access the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being administered to select groups

in the population. The hospital is administering vaccines primarily to private health care professionals. But, there was some amount of confusion as some health care

workers turned up without appointments and those with appointments took their elderly family members and parents to be vaccinated. The Ministry of Health and

Wellness (MOHW) subsequently issued a pubic service announcement advising that for the period Sunday, March 14 to Friday, March 19, 2021 only health care workers

and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force will be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. The MoHW said persons who are not in

these categories should not present themselves at any of the vaccination sites across the island. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)