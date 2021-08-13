Vaccine incentives

While insisting that the Government does not have land or money sweeteners to entice Jamaicans to take COVID-19 vaccines, like some other countries, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday said linkages are being made with the private sector to provide incentives to motivate take up by the population.

Speaking during last evening's COVID Conversations press briefing to expand on plans to begin the community-based roll-out of the national vaccination programme, Dr Tufton said the Health and Wellness Foundation in the ministry has been charged to reach out to private sector partners to work out various schemes.

“You would have heard in some countries where people are given money, land, fast food, quick service meal tickets, and all that. The principle is similar; we don't have any money or land to give, but we do think some private sector companies can offer a voucher towards purchasing your weekly groceries, a gas voucher, and we are speaking to a few companies who have expressed an interest in doing that,” Dr Tufton told journalists.

He also encouraged other companies to get on board with the initiative.

Meanwhile, elaborating on the plans to get Jamaicans who have been hesitant about taking the vaccine to change their minds, Dr Tufton said the intention is to administer 700,000 doses by the end of September in pursuit of the target to have 65 per cent of the population vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. Up to 3:00 pm yesterday, health officials said 391,076 people had been vaccinated, inclusive of 255,961 who had received a first dose, 134,186 who had got their second dose, and 929 who had taken the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

In the meantime, the health and wellness minister said the expanded thrust to vaccinate Jamaicans across the island will be done by adding mobile set-ups to the existing fixed sites and regular blitz locations.

“We have pivoted and adjusted the approach to dealing with the third wave... that will take the vaccination programme to locations off the beaten track to mobilise as best as possible persons who otherwise would have to travel distances to access the vaccines; but very importantly it is also to engage the community,” Tufton outlined.

He said the regional authorities have been tasked with communicating with the leadership in the respective communities to further educate them. Also, an additional 1,000 community health aides have been hired to assist in the initiative which will be activated this week.

The fixed sites announced by the minister which will be in operation from Monday, August 16 to Saturday, August 24, include:

St Andrew

St Joseph's Hospital

Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre

St Catherine

St Jago Park Health Centre

St Thomas

Morant Bay Health Centre

St James

Catherine Hall

Sandals Inn

Type 5 Health Centre

Hanover

Lucea Health Centre

Westmoreland

Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre

Manchester

Mandeville Hospital

Mandeville Health Centre

Christiana Health Centre

Porus Health Centre

Newport Health Centre

Clarendon

Summerfield Health Centre

May Pen Hospital

Lionel Town Health Centre

Spalding Health Centre

Frankfield Health Centre

Thompson Town Health Centre

St Elizabeth

Black River Health Centre

Santa Cruz Health Centre

Junction Health Centre

Southfield Health Centre

Maggotty Health Centre

Balaclava Health Centre

The opening and closing times, the health minister said, will be shared.

In addition to the fixed sites, he said the vaccinations blitzes will continue this weekend at:

St Catherine

St Jago Park Health Centre

Portmore HEART Academy

St Thomas

Morant Bay Health Centre

Joong Supermarket

Seaforth Health Centre

Kingston and St Andrew

Maxfield Park Health Centre on Saturday

National Arena on Sunday

St Mary

St Mary's Anglican Church,

Portland

Buff Bay Health Centre

St Ann

Bell Aire Farmers' Market

Clarendon

Denbigh Primary School

Spalding Health Centre

St Elizabeth

Barbary Hall Community Centre

Santa Cruz Health Centre

Junction Health Centre

Black River Health Centre

Manchester

Mandeville Regional Hospital

St James

Sandals Inn

Type 5 Health Centre

Hanover

Lucea Health Centre

Tufton said while it was preferred that individuals make appointments, the lack of one should not be a deterrent.