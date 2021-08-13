Vaccine incentives
Gov't seeks private sector help to offer sweetenersFriday, August 13, 2021
BY ALICIA DUNKLEY-WILLIS
While insisting that the Government does not have land or money sweeteners to entice Jamaicans to take COVID-19 vaccines, like some other countries, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday said linkages are being made with the private sector to provide incentives to motivate take up by the population.
Speaking during last evening's COVID Conversations press briefing to expand on plans to begin the community-based roll-out of the national vaccination programme, Dr Tufton said the Health and Wellness Foundation in the ministry has been charged to reach out to private sector partners to work out various schemes.
“You would have heard in some countries where people are given money, land, fast food, quick service meal tickets, and all that. The principle is similar; we don't have any money or land to give, but we do think some private sector companies can offer a voucher towards purchasing your weekly groceries, a gas voucher, and we are speaking to a few companies who have expressed an interest in doing that,” Dr Tufton told journalists.
He also encouraged other companies to get on board with the initiative.
Meanwhile, elaborating on the plans to get Jamaicans who have been hesitant about taking the vaccine to change their minds, Dr Tufton said the intention is to administer 700,000 doses by the end of September in pursuit of the target to have 65 per cent of the population vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. Up to 3:00 pm yesterday, health officials said 391,076 people had been vaccinated, inclusive of 255,961 who had received a first dose, 134,186 who had got their second dose, and 929 who had taken the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
In the meantime, the health and wellness minister said the expanded thrust to vaccinate Jamaicans across the island will be done by adding mobile set-ups to the existing fixed sites and regular blitz locations.
“We have pivoted and adjusted the approach to dealing with the third wave... that will take the vaccination programme to locations off the beaten track to mobilise as best as possible persons who otherwise would have to travel distances to access the vaccines; but very importantly it is also to engage the community,” Tufton outlined.
He said the regional authorities have been tasked with communicating with the leadership in the respective communities to further educate them. Also, an additional 1,000 community health aides have been hired to assist in the initiative which will be activated this week.
The fixed sites announced by the minister which will be in operation from Monday, August 16 to Saturday, August 24, include:
St Andrew
St Joseph's Hospital
Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre
St Catherine
St Jago Park Health Centre
St Thomas
Morant Bay Health Centre
St James
Catherine Hall
Sandals Inn
Type 5 Health Centre
Hanover
Lucea Health Centre
Westmoreland
Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre
Manchester
Mandeville Hospital
Mandeville Health Centre
Christiana Health Centre
Porus Health Centre
Newport Health Centre
Clarendon
Summerfield Health Centre
May Pen Hospital
Lionel Town Health Centre
Spalding Health Centre
Frankfield Health Centre
Thompson Town Health Centre
St Elizabeth
Black River Health Centre
Santa Cruz Health Centre
Junction Health Centre
Southfield Health Centre
Maggotty Health Centre
Balaclava Health Centre
The opening and closing times, the health minister said, will be shared.
In addition to the fixed sites, he said the vaccinations blitzes will continue this weekend at:
St Catherine
St Jago Park Health Centre
Portmore HEART Academy
St Thomas
Morant Bay Health Centre
Joong Supermarket
Seaforth Health Centre
Kingston and St Andrew
Maxfield Park Health Centre on Saturday
National Arena on Sunday
St Mary
St Mary's Anglican Church,
Portland
Buff Bay Health Centre
St Ann
Bell Aire Farmers' Market
Clarendon
Denbigh Primary School
Spalding Health Centre
St Elizabeth
Barbary Hall Community Centre
Santa Cruz Health Centre
Junction Health Centre
Black River Health Centre
Manchester
Mandeville Regional Hospital
St James
Sandals Inn
Type 5 Health Centre
Hanover
Lucea Health Centre
Tufton said while it was preferred that individuals make appointments, the lack of one should not be a deterrent.
