Vaccine provides hope for St Ann dad and his two daughters

Being hopeful that face-to-face classes resume in September, Kelby Ebanks took both his daughters, ages 12 and 14, to the vaccination blitz at Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios yesterday to get their jabs.

The 42-year-old believes that his girls have a better chance at excelling academically once they are back in the classroom as he is currently unable to provide them with proper Wi-Fi connection and devices at home to access online classes.

Kelby, a craft vendor for over 15 years, has been without a steady source of income since last year when the crisis brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic left many in the tourism sector without a job.

The family, which currently settles in Hampstead, Runaway Bay, is struggling to stay afloat, especially the children, the father shared.

“Because mi lose mi job mi not even can find the money to set up Wi-Fi or buy them any tablet. Right now is my neighbour giving them a little Wi-Fi and sometimes mi don't have the money to help them pay the bill, so them will all lock it off on them,” Kelby told the Jamaica Observer.

Both girls, who are students at Ferncourt High School, are most times absent from classes.

“They are home and still not getting to access the online class as they should. My girls are brilliant and they love school. So I don't want them to be losing out because I'm simply not in a position to provide for them,” he said. “I have to ensure they get their vaccine so they can go back to school when it's time.”

The 12-year-old Brittney, who waited patiently to be vaccinated, said she is desperately in need of face-to-face classes.

“I want to go back to school because I don't have Wi-Fi all the time and some topics that I don't understand the teachers don't have much time to review them because it is online and we don't have time,” she said. “I also have to be sharing the tablet with my sister so it's hard to go on all my classes.”

Her father related that he would love to give his girls the best but the little he makes from an occasional side job is simply not enough.

“Mi can barely provide right now. Sometimes my friend will call mi when him get a two days' work on a construction site but mi just use that money to buy food,” said Kelby

Commenting on the turn out for the vaccine Kelby said he was pleased.

“Mi happy with how the parents them a work with the Government because we want the children back in school,” he said.

At noon, more than 1,000 Jamaicans would have gained access to the park. Some gathered under specific tents, while others were in line on the outside awaiting entry.

Two educators in the ministry's region three — Karlene Segree, regional education director, and Delroy Williams, community relations officer — were also happy with the turnout.

“The parents have made the right decision for themselves and their children. This means that we are looking towards a speedier reopening of face-to-face schools once the children take up the vaccines,” said Segree.

Williams added: “We really want to go face-to-face and the turnout today at the Turtle River Park is encouraging. We are seeing so many of our parents coming out with their children to ensure that they are vaccinated and ready for school.”