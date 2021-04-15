PHOTO: Vaccine wait

Thursday, April 15, 2021

At left, a man and a woman keep themselves busy on their cellphones as they wait at the National Arena in St Andrew on Tuesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

(Photo: Joseph Wellington)





