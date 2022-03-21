Vale Royal was once known as Prospect Pen

THE Vale Royal Talks — a mechanism for Jamaica's two major political parties to have bipartisan discussions on critical issues of national importance — resumed late last month, not at the historic Vale Royal property on Montrose Road, St Andrew, where the first such talks were held may years ago, but at The University of the West Indies.

Last month Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while reiterating the Government's commitment to the talks, had explained that they had to be held elsewhere because Vale Royal, in its current condition, is not able to accommodate the discussions.

Historians have not stated when exactly Vale Royal was built, only that it could have been in the late 17th century or early 18th century. However, they have determined that it was acquired by the Government in 1928. Before that, it was owned by one of the richest men in the island, Sir Simon Taylor, and was known as Prospect Pen.

After it was acquired by the Government, Vale Royal became the official residence of the colonial secretary and over time was transformed into the official residence of the prime minister.

Over the years it has been used to host many high-profile functions.

Historians also note that the road leading from Trafalgar Road to Vale Royal was once a private driveway and became public property in 1920.

The house is also said to be one of a few in Jamaica that still has a lookout tower on the roof.